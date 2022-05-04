MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings will be headed across the pond this fall to take on the New Orleans Saints.
The NFL announced Wednesday that Vikings-Saints will be one of three games in London this season. The two teams will face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 2. Kickoff will be at 8:30 Central time.
London Calling!
The NFL is heading back to London for three games in 2022! @NFLUK pic.twitter.com/dB0zRjtePN
— NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2022
The Vikings have played in London twice before, winning games against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013 and the Cleveland Browns in 2017.
“We are thrilled to once again represent the NFL on a global level and to have an opportunity to play in front of our international fans,” Vikings owner and President Mark Wilf said. “With our previous London games in 2013 and 2017 and our successful 2021 bid to land the United Kingdom as an international home marketing area, we have seen tremendous international support. This is another chance to directly engage with Vikings fans across the world and bring exposure to Minnesota’s impressive business community and tourism industry.”
The Green Bay Packers will also play in London this year, taking on the New York Giants Oct. 9.
The last time the Vikings played the Saints, Alvin Kamara racked up six rushing touchdowns as New Orleans won 52-33.
The Vikings’ full schedule will be released May 12.