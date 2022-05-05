MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO — An Apple Valley baker is hanging up her apron temporarily to face an unexpected fight.

Ann Alaboud is well known for her buttercream frosting and elaborate cakes, but even more well-known for winning “Cake Wars” on the Food Network.

Just two weeks after opening up her new Sweet Treasures bakery location, she had to shut it down.

“I got confirmation that I do have cancer on my birthday, so it was just like devastating,” Alaboud said. “You don’t even like think that you would get cancer.”

After searching for answers from healthcare professionals for a year, Alaboud was eventually diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer.

“It was so surreal. I just felt like I was in a nightmare and wanted to wake up,” she said.

This prognosis was especially surreal for her being only in her 40s, and someone who has eaten healthy her whole life. She doesn’t even eat her own cupcakes.

“I’ll taste them [laughs]! I’ll taste to make sure they’re great,” she said.

Alaboud has accomplished so much, opening her store, winning “Cake Wars” in 2016, and dedicating over 60 hours to cakes that could fool anyone as something else.

Now, winning this battle will be her next accomplishment.

“I just feel like I was meant for Sweet Treasures, so I’m going to keep fighting,” Alaboud said.

Sweet Treasures is having a fundraiser this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can buy her cupcakes, and all the money will go towards her medical bills.

In the meantime, Alaboud is giving you a treat — sharing her famous Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownie recipe.