GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Highway 100 in Golden Valley has reopened after a police pursuit that ended in a car fire closed part of the highway Thursday morning.
Traffic cameras showed the car fully engulfed in flames near Duluth Street. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the car caught fire after a police chase.
Few details about the chase were immediately available. It was unclear if there were any injuries.
MnDOT cameras showed a person exit the smoking vehicle with their hands in the air before being detained by police.
After leading the person away, several officers approached the vehicle behind a shield, guns drawn, before backing away again. An officer then tried unsuccessfully to douse the vehicle with a fire extinguisher. Minutes later, the car was fully engulfed.
Law enforcement were on both sides of the highway, and traffic was significantly delayed for a period of time.