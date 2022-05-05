ORONO, Minn. (WCCO) — The driver in a deadly crash that killed two men, including the Gopher hockey coach’s son, will learn his fate Thursday.
Last month, James Blue pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular operation while operating a vehicle under the influence as part of a plea deal. He’s expected to serve more than seven years behind bars.
Prosecutors said Blue was drunk and driving nearly 100 miles per hour when he lost control of his car, left the road and hit several trees in Orono last summer.
Video evidence allegedly shows that Blue was trying to impress the young men with the car.
Mack Motzko and Sam Schuneman both died in the crash.