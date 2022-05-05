(credit: Ann Alaboud)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here is a recipe for Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownies shared with WCCO by baker Ann Alaboud.
Brownie Mix
1 (4 oz.) stick of butter
5 oz. chocolate
1 cup white sugar
1 tsp vanilla
2 Tbsp. red food color
2 Tbsp. instant espresso powder
3 eggs
3/4 cup flour
1/4 tsp salt
- Melt butter and chocolate together and stir until smooth and place in large bowl, let cool slightly. Add white sugar and vanilla and stir. Add eggs and blend well,
- Next, add the red food color and espresso powder and stir it in. Add flour and salt and blend until smooth. Reserve one cup of the batter and set it aside.
- Line an 8×8″ (or 8×10″ like I used) with tin foil and grease the foil. Pour in the batter and spread out evenly.
Cream cheese layer
8 oz. of cream cheese
1 egg
1/2 sugar
1 Tbsp. vanilla
1 Tbsp. flour
- Cream the sugar, cream cheese and vanilla together. Blend in the egg and then add the flour beating until smooth, light and fluffy. Spoon the cream cheese over the batter in the pan, making as uniform a layer as you can. Drizzle reserved red batter over top. Run a spoon or spatula through the layers to swirl them together slightly.
- Bake at 350F for about 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with only a few moist crumbs. The top of the brownie will look dry and will have some cracking in it. Cool completely on wire rack, remove from pan using the tin foil and cut into squares. Make small squares, these are very rich.