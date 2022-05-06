MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A house fire Friday afternoon in north Minneapolis left two people and two puppies displaced.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a hose fire on the 600 block of 26th Avenue North. Firefighters found the back of a home fully engulfed in flames.
Crews entered the burning home to search for people inside. However, no one was found.
After the home was cleared, firefighters knocked down the flames, which had spread to the roof and attic.
No one was injured.
The American Red Cross was called to help the two displaced adults. Minneapolis Animal Control was notified to help the two puppies.