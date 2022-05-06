MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Next week, Minnesota could be in store for a mix of severe weather and temperatures soaring past 80 degrees.
Sunshine returns Friday, with highs above average for the first time in nearly two weeks. The Twin Cities could see 70 degrees.
We should hit 70 Saturday, which will be a beautiful yet breezy day. Things cool down a bit on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Rain is likely in the morning hours with dry periods throughout the day.
Then, things begin to heat up. Monday is looking to have the highest chance of severe weather, with temperatures possibly breaching 80 degrees in the Twin Cities.
Tuesday has another storm chance with 76 degrees possible. Wednesday could see isolated thunderstorms and temps that again breach 80 degrees, possibly hitting 84.
Most notably, the WCCO Weather Team says it’s possible some areas of southern Minnesota could see 90-degree high temperatures during the first part of the week.
Expect muggy conditions.
This is an extended forecast, so things can change. Follow WCCO for Next Weather alerts.