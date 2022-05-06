MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is fighting for his life after his motorcycle rolled Friday evening on a southeast metro highway.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on southbound Highway 3 in Inver Grove Heights. The motorcycle left the roadway and rolled.
The driver, 49-year-old Dean Luczynski of St. Paul, was seriously hurt in the crash. Emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital for treatment.
According to investigators, Luczynski was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.