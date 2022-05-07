KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – An 80-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning after car crash in central Minnesota.
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, a truck and a van collided near County Road 5 and County Road 40 Northwest in Lake Andrew Township shortly after 7:30 a.m.
The truck driver, an 80-year-old man from Pennock, suffered possible life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the van, a 29-year-old man, had non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.