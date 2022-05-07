BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) – Crews in Blaine are working to contain a large grass fire on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Blaine Police Department, the fire is making its way north towards 109th Avenue, east of Radisson Avenue.
Authorities believe 109th Avenue will act as a natural fire break.
Police say the fire is under control as of 2:40 p.m., and crews are monitoring hot spots.
