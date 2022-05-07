CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Blaine News, Fires, Local TV

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) – Crews in Blaine are working to contain a large grass fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Blaine Police Department, the fire is making its way north towards 109th Avenue, east of Radisson Avenue.

Authorities believe 109th Avenue will act as a natural fire break.

Police say the fire is under control as of 2:40 p.m., and crews are monitoring hot spots.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.