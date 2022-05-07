MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews knocked down a fire Saturday evening at a boarding house in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says firefighters responded to a home on the 700 block of Franklin Avenue South, in the city’s Ventura Village neighborhood.READ MORE: Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire
The fire was contained to one room, and crews quickly extinguished the flames.READ MORE: In Massive Upset, Minnesota-Owned Horse Favored To Win Kentucky Derby Comes In 3rd
No one was hurt. The boarding house’s caretaker told officials that they’ll find a place for the displaced resident.MORE NEWS: Large-Scale American Veterans Memorial Park Breaks Ground Near Cannon Falls
The fire is under investigation.