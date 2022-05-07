CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews knocked down a fire Saturday evening at a boarding house in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says firefighters responded to a home on the 700 block of Franklin Avenue South, in the city’s Ventura Village neighborhood.

The fire was contained to one room, and crews quickly extinguished the flames.

No one was hurt. The boarding house’s caretaker told officials that they’ll find a place for the displaced resident.

The fire is under investigation.