MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a University of Minnesota student is missing, and they are concerned for his safety.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 19-year-old Austin Ray Retterath was last seen Sunday morning near East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.
Retterath is described as 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, dark shorts and white shoes.
The university’s police department is searching for Retterath. Anyone with information about him is asked to call 612-624-2677.