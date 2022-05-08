MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis is expected to take an important step Monday toward honoring the late, great Prince.

A proposal to add a commemorative “Prince Rogers Nelson Way” street sign outside the iconic First Avenue club is expected to be recommended for approval to the city council.

“When you hear First Ave, you automatically think of Prince,” said Colleen Carey, a fan from Medford.

Mike Griffin, a fan from Minneapolis, said he feels the tribute is fitting because of what Prince means to Minnesota, and because the film “Purple Rain” was shot inside First Avenue.

Sharon Smith-Akinsanya and Joan Vorderbruggen are behind the effort for the ceremonial street sign, as well as a 100-foot-tall Prince mural planned to be unveiled in downtown Minneapolis next month.

“We’re so thrilled that the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota have been as supportive as they have been,” Vorderbruggen said.

“He could’ve lived anywhere in the world but he chose Minneapolis, so I can’t think of any other better way than to honor him with the renaming,” Smith-Akinsanya said.

For Minnesotans who love Prince, the tributes are well-deserved.

“Everywhere I go I say, ‘I’m from Minneapolis,’ and the first thing they say is, ‘That’s where Prince is from,'” Griffin said.