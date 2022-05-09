PRAIRIE LAKE, Wis. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man found dead in a Wisconsin lake over the weekend may have experienced a medical event before falling off of a boat.
Casey Hayden, 39, was pulled out of Prairie Lake around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron Count Sheriff’s Department.
An hour earlier, someone called 911 from a pontoon on the lake, saying they could not find a man in the water.
Multiple agencies responded to the water emergency.
A diver found Hayden in the water near where the boat was anchored. First responders tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Barron County’s medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine Hayden’s cause of death.