MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Large hail has been reported Monday morning as the first round of severe weather rolls through the state.
WCCO received plenty of videos and pictures of the hail during this Next Weather Alert day, so check them out below. You can also share your weather pictures here.
In Canby, Twitter user Tamie captured video of hail falling.
Incoming: Golf ball size hail. @WCCO @xWxClub @MPRweather @WeatherNation @weatherchannel @xWxClub @NWS @wunderground @CNN @KSTP @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/9nTmMBdxap
— Tamie (@redrocks222) May 9, 2022
Sara Tanhoff, who lives near Montevideo, also sent in a picture of large hail. She said it was the biggest hail she’s seen in her life.
Deanna Soost in Kimball sent similarly large hail pictures.
Another Kimball resident, Erin Truenow, sent in a picture of hail that looks to be as big as — if not bigger than — the diameter of a pop can.
Lastly, Jana Dahn in Big Lake Township sent in a video of hail in the yard.
Nyx A. sent in a shot of hail in Anoka.
Cindy Erickson’s deck on Horseshoe Lake was covered with hail.