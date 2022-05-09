Next Weather Alert: Severe T-Storm Warnings Issued, Video Taken Of Large HailMonday is a Next Weather Alert day due to a couple of rounds of potentially severe storms, with reports of golf ball-sized hail already coming in.

Minnesotans Share Pics, Video Of Large Hail As Strong Storms Roll Through StateLarge hail has been reported Monday morning as the first round of severe weather rolls through the state. We collected some of the most striking hail pictures we've received so far.

Next Weather: Sunny And Breezy Saturday, Rain Chance For Mother's DayIt's going to be a sunny and beautiful Saturday, but there's a chance for rain on Mother's Day.

Next Weather: Rain Possible On Mother's Day, With Storms And Hot Temps Expected Next WeekSunshine returns Friday, with highs above average for the first time in nearly two weeks

Thousands Of MN Homes, Roads At Risk Of Flooding Due To Climate Change, MPCA SaysThe Minnesota Pollution Control Agency warns that the impact of climate change is already severely affecting cities and homeowners across the state.