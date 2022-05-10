ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild are back on home ice Tuesday night hoping to take the lead in the Stanley Cup playoff series against the St. Louis Blues.
The battle for Game 5 comes after the Wild had sky-high wins in Game 2 at the Xcel Energy Center and Game 3 on the road.
The Wild were hoping for a sweep in St. Louis for a chance to clinch the series Tuesday on home ice, but now both teams are tied at two games apiece after the Wild lost 5-2 in Game 4.
Herbie’s on the Park is hosting a pre-game party for fans ahead of Game 5.
Fans can enjoy food and drink specials on the patio along with music from the Red Bull DJ Truck from 5 to 8 p.m.
There’s less than a week left for fans to check out a special auction benefiting the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
Bidding for signed goal pucks from the 2021 – 2022 season ends May 16 at 9 p.m.
Autographed Kaprizov, Fiala and Boldy hockey pucks up for auction! All benefitting the @MNWildFound! I’ve got more coming up at 5:30 on @WCCO! @mnwild #ItsAboutWinning pic.twitter.com/7RwmvX5uWR
— Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) May 10, 2022
For more information on the pre-game party, click here.
For more information on the puck auction, click here.