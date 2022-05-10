MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We keep hearing about robots taking over certain jobs. Well how about chef?
Researchers at Cambridge University say they’ve developed a robot that’s trained to “taste” food to see if it’s seasoned to someone’s liking.
“If robots are to be used for certain aspects of food preparation, it’s important that they are able to ‘taste’ what they’re cooking,” said Grzegorz Sochacki, an engineer at Cambridge.
This isn’t the first time researchers have worked on “electric tongues,” or thereabouts. One has previously been developed to taste-test orange juice.
