HALSTAD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Norman County Monday evening.
According to investigators, the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. just south of Halstad Township.
The crash involved a Monte Carlo driving south on Highway 75, losing control and rolling into a ditch.
According to the State Patrol, there was at least one unbelted occupant killed in the crash.
The State Patrol lists two occupants, both 22, from Halston and Hendrum. Neither were immediately identified.