MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol has finished its rollout of body-worn cameras.
According to the state patrol, the agency has issued 705 body cameras and installed car camera systems in 244 vehicles.
The statewide rollout of the technology began in late 2021. The state patrol says the rollout was complete both on-time and within the projected budget.
“Although we’d like to think every state trooper is perfect, we are human beings just like everyone else. Capturing interactions on body-worn cameras will help hold everyone accountable because they provide a record of what actually occurred between the trooper and the member of the public,” Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, said.
Of the 705 issued body cameras, 613 went to sworn members of the patrol.
Troopers are projected to record over 3,200 pieces of video evidence – over 616 hours – per day now that the project is complete.