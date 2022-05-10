MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis public pools might be still empty, but the parks staff is getting them ready for the summer with a cleaning, and a push to hire more lifeguards.

City golf courses also have several openings for the summer, according to Larry Umphrey, director of aquatics, athletics, ice arenas and golf for the Minneapolis Parks Board.

“We’re looking for starters, rangers, outside staff that deal and work with our golfers to give them the best experience as possible while they’re on the golf course,” Umphrey said.

He says increased wages is something they have been offering across the board to be more competitive in an oversaturated job market.

“I think the lifeguards went from $14.50 to $17.50 [an hour], up from to about $18 – $21 [an hour] now for our part-time lifeguards,” said Umphrey.

Right now there are over 200,000 job openings in the state. DEED, the Department of Employment and Economic Development, says that summer is typically a hot month for hiring, but all these openings are also due to a resurgence from the pandemic.

“It has never been a better time to be looking for a job in Minnesota than it is right now,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.

He says teen employment is the lowest it’s been since 2001. He encourages young people to find summer jobs in fields that might want to do professionally someday.

“I’d point to manufacturing as an area that some people might not think about,” said Grove. “It is one of the largest sectors of Minnesota’s economy.”

Greta Vanstrum has kept her summer job at Columbia Golf Course consistent for the last three years.

“Oh my gosh, you get to be outside which is just the best thing, because you don’t want to be stuck inside on like a summer day,” said Vanstrum.

Click here for job openings at aquatic centers and golf courses for the City of Minneapolis. And click here for other summer job openings in Minneapolis.

Click here for summer job openings in St. Paul.