ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Rochester officials are seeking the public’s help with providing information in an arson investigation.
According to city officials, an April 18 fire at the Peace United Church of Christ caused more than $2.5 million in damages. The investigation later indicated the fire was a result of arson.
Rochester’s police and fire departments are seeking tips about the arson. Tips can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020. Tips can also be sent to Investigator Todd Schwanke at 507-328-2894 or tschwanke@rochestermn.gov.
Tips that lead to the identification of the person or people responsible for starting the fire are eligible for a reward.