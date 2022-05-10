ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues are locked at two games apiece.

That fact is a better indicator of how close the series has been than the total combined margin of victory, which is 15 goals. Head coach Dean Evason says throw that number out.

“I can tell you from our end, the game’s we’ve won have been, you know, tight, you know, right til the end,” he said. “We don’t expect anything different. It’s hard fought. There’s some bounces.”

It’s forward Nic Deslauriers’ first playoffs. Each shift he’s learning more about the opposition.

“I think it’s good. You see the same team until somebody wins. I think that’s a different mindset I’ve never had,” said Deslauriers.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has been around the block. He now has 92 career playoff wins.

“He’s been fantastic,” said Evason. “We expected it. You know, it’s his consistency that’s allowed him to have success to this point. It’ll continue.”

While the Wild look poised to let Fleury handle the entire series, the Blues swapped starting goalies after the first two games, going with Jordan Bennington, who is projected to also start game five.

“We’ve done it all year long against all these different goalies,” said Wild forward Matt Boldy. “So just it’s kinda sticking to what works.”

With potentially three games left in the series, the Wild need two wins to advance out of the first round for the first time since 2015.

“The situation that we’re both in, you know, it’s been a great series, it’s gonna continue to do that,” said Evason.

Game five is at Xcel Energy Center at 8:30 p.m.