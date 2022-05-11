WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — With inflation raising the price of everything from groceries to gas, a huge consignment sale opens Wednesday to help families save hundreds on everything for kids and teens.

The Just Between Friends consignment sale will take place at the M Health Fairview Sports Center Wednesday through Saturday.

Inside the center, there are rows and rows filled with more than 100,000 items for sale including kids clothing, toys, books and bedding.

Everything is current and gently used. Shoppers can save 50% to 90% off the retail price.

Anyone with new or gently used items at home can also sign up to be a seller. Those interested would price their own items and bring them to the sale to get paid for their items.

A special community pre-sale takes place Wednesday, but the sale is open to the public Thursday through Saturday.

Tickets are free in advance online or $3 at the door.

Many items will be marked an additional 50% off on Saturday.

For more information on the Just Between Friends Consignment Sale in Woodbury, click here.