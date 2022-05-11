UPDATE: Brooklyn Park police say that the armed man was located and is barricaded inside a home. Crisis negotiators are speaking with the man, whom officers were searching for Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that the shelter in place order has been lifted from the neighborhood, although a large police presence is still in the area. Police and SWAT team members had been looking for the man around the 7200 block of Idaho Avenue.
It’s unclear if the lockdown has been lifted at Park Brook Elementary school, which is in the neighborhood. The school had been placed on lockdown as officer searched for the man.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — An elementary school in Brooklyn Park was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as police search for an armed man in the suburb just north of Minneapolis.
The local police department says officers and a SWAT team are searching for the man on the 7200 block of Idaho Avenue. He is described as being an older white man wearing a camouflaged jacket.
Park Brook Elementary, located on nearby Hampshire Avenue, was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Police are asking people to avoid the area and advised residents to lock their doors and shelter in place.
