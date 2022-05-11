MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education has appointed an interim superintendent for the next school year.
The board unanimously voted Tuesday to name current Associate Superintendent Rochelle Cox to the interim position. She’ll start as superintendent July 1.
“I look forward to both the challenges and the opportunities ahead, honoring where we are at and building momentum towards a bright future for MPS,” Cox said in a statement. “I believe in our students. I believe in our staff. I’m excited to help our community focus on engagement, academics and stability across our educational system.”
Current Superintendent Ed Graff announced in March that he would leave his position at the end of June. Graff, who has led the district for six years, did not say specifically why he is leaving, but he called the decision difficult, and said he has chosen to pursue other opportunities at this time.
Graff’s announcement came just days after the end of the district’s first educators’ strike in more than 50 years.
Cox has been with the district since 1997.
MPS said “the board will now work to develop a process to select the next permanent superintendent, which will include student, staff and community input as well as priorities defined by the board.”