LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from the Stillwater area is in the hospital after being pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends.
Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing boy. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses.
The teenager was taken to the hospital where he is receiving medical care, officials said. His current condition is unknown.
No further details have been released.