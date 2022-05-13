MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As severe flooding continues to impact Minnesotans, Gov. Tim Walz on Friday signed an executive order to authorize aid to farmers and support spring planting.
“Parts of Minnesota are experiencing some of the worst flooding we’ve seen in over a decade,” said Walz. “Our state and country’s agricultural industry rely on our Minnesota farmers to successfully plant and harvest on time every year, and we want to help them get back on track in every way we [sic] can.”
The executive order allows for temporary relief for those moving fertilizer, pesticides, and seeds, lifting the hours of service regulations, as strict enforcement of the hours would “prevent or hinder the efficient transportation of these essential supplies,” according to the order.
So far this year, there have been less than four days suitable for fieldwork, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Minnesota farmers have only been able to complete less than 10% of the planting they had completed by this time last year.
The order is in effect for the next 30 days.