MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kendrick Lamar just dropped an ambitious double album — “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” — and he’s taking it on tour with a stop in the Twin Cities.
Coinciding with his record release, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper announced Friday tour dates across the U.S. for later this year.
“The Big Steppers” tour is scheduled to stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 20, a Saturday. Tickets for the show go on sale on May 20 at oklama.com. A presale will be available for Cash App customers.
“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” is the California-born rapper’s latest full-length release since 2017’s “DAMN.” He’ll be joined on tour on by Baby Keem and, on select dates, Tanna Leone.