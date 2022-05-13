ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — If you’re among those concerned about the price of gas lately, you can always jump into one of the Twin Cities’ new Evie Carshare vehicles.
On Friday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter pulled up with Sen. Tina Smith in one of the new electric vehicles. Along with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other community leaders, they announced the launch of the program.
“This exciting project is about creating opportunities for residents today while building the green infrastructure we’ll need for a competitive and sustainable future,” said Carter.
The city-owned all-electric car-sharing network is the first in the nation. It includes a fleet of 170 electric HourCars.
There’s a network of more than 70 renewably-powered charging stations.
