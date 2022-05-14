EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Edina are investigating after an accidental shooting Saturday evening left one person injured.
Authorities in the suburb south of Minneapolis say officers were initially called on a report of a drive-by shooting around 5:20 p.m. on the 6200 block of France Avenue South. At the scene, officers determined the shooting was not a drive-by but an “accidental discharge of a weapon.”
Police say the victim was brought to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not specified.
The incident remains under investigation.