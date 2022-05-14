MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least two people were arrested Saturday night following a shooting in Brooklyn Park.
Police in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Investigators later determined the shooting happened on the 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard, where officers found 50 shell casings at the scene.
While damage was noticed on vehicles and buildings in the area, police found no victims hurt by gunfire.
When responding to the shooting, officers were alerted to a suspect vehicle, police say. The officers stopped the vehicle and found a gun inside the car.
The people inside the car were taken into custody. Investigators did not say how many people were arrested, or if they are searching for additional suspects.