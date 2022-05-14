Wild Face Offseason After Yet Another Early Playoff OusterWhile the Minnesota Wild were stacking up franchise records and securing the extra home game for the first round, general manager Bill Guerin carefully acknowledged a “great year” for the club during an interview session — with the caveat that it means little in the long run.

Álvarez Homers Twice, Astros Top Twins 5-0 In 10th-Straight WinLuis Garcia and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter, Yordan Álvarez homered twice and Jeremy Peña capped a big day with three hits as the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Wild Eliminated By Blues In Game 6 Of Playoffs: 'We Battled All Season Long'The Minnesota Wild's season has come to an end.

Vikings 2022 Schedule Released, With Season-Opening Game Against PackersThere's also a Thanksgiving Day home game against the New England Patriots, the first time the Vikings are playing on the holiday in franchise history.