ST., Minn. (WCCO) – In light of the leaked draft majority opinion by the Supreme Court posed to undo federal protections for abortion access, thousands took to the streets of St. Paul on Saturday to make their voices heard.

The rally was held outside Planned Parenthood on Vandalia Street.

“I don’t think it’s anybody’s business to say what women can do with their bodies. I’m a healthcare provider, and I think abortion is healthcare,” Kirsten Johnson said.

The Minneapolis mother brought her two children to the rally. They were among many families from young to old.

“It’s great to see so many children and older folks and a lot of men too, very encouraging,” Melissa Jones, of Bloomington, said.

Various speakers, including lawmakers, spoke during the rally, encouraging people to vote in upcoming primary elections.

For many in attendance, the topic of abortion is deeply personal. Brittany Frickstad said an abortion saved her friend’s life.

“I had a dear friend who had an entopic pregnancy and without abortion she would have died, she ended up losing her fallopian tube,” Frickstad said.

Students for Life held a small counter protest near the rally.

“As a woman of color, I’m out here today to show we are passionate and we want to make sure women feel supported and that babies have every right to live, the basis to every human right must start with the right to life,” Students For Lifecommunity organizer Ellisha Olson said.

If the court overturns the 1973 law, abortions would still be legal in Minnesota, but not in North Dakota, South Dakota, or Wisconsin.

Similar rallies were held in communities across the country on Saturday.

This week, Senate Democrats failed to gather enough support to codify Roe v Wade into nationwide law, in case the Supreme Court overturns it.