MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, Byron Buxton hit the Twins’ 1000th home run at Target Field, the team said.
Buxton’s fifth inning homer — his 11th of the season — secured him a spot in Twins lore. The 999th home run came just an inning earlier off of Gio Urshela’s bat.
#MNTwins home run No. 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ at Target Field! pic.twitter.com/MQljIz0pjl
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 15, 2022
The 1000th homer gave the Twins a 3-1 lead over the Guardians.
Buxton has hit the sixth-most homers at Target Field with 40, according to the Twins. Ahead of him are Trevor Plouffe (55), Max Kepler (64), Eddie Rosario (67), Miguel Sanó (76) and Brian Dozier (80).
In his career, Buxton has hit 81 homers. His best single season total came last year, when he hit 19 homers in 61 games.