BARNUM TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a home in Carlton County was completely destroyed in a fire Saturday night.
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle caught fire inside a garage at a home on the 3700 block of Hilltop View Road in Barnum Township. The fire spread to the house, and both the garage and home are a total loss.
Multiple fire departments responded. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured, and the home’s occupants made it out safely.
The cause of the fire is being investigated “but is not suspicious,” the sheriff’s office said.