BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a carnival in the Northtown Mall’s parking lot and the shopping center itself had to be shut down Saturday night when a fight broke out among dozens of juveniles who later ran into the mall.
The Blaine Police Department said officers responded to the mall’s parking lot around 8:30 p.m. They found people fighting while riding the Ferris wheel and “large groups of juveniles” running away.
Police said about 100 juveniles entered the mall through Burlington Coat Factory. The mall went into lockdown and closed for the evening.
The carnival was also shut down for the evening, but police said the juveniles refused to leave.
“Officers declared an unlawful assembly and ordered everyone to leave the property,” police said. “The crowds were dispersed by 10 p.m.”
Police said no one was arrested. One juvenile had minor injuries.
“The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority,” Washington Prime Group, which owns and manages the mall, said in a statement. “We are working closely with the Blaine Police Department as they investigate this incident.”
Gopher State Expositions, the carnival operator, said it was “working with Blaine PD to increase the security of the event.” The police department said officers will be present at the carnival Sunday evening, and potentially throughout the week.