Originally published May 13, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Set yourself a reminder: a total lunar eclipse is coming to a sky near you Sunday night.
In Minnesota, conditions are looking good to catch a view of the celestial event. The latest forecast has clouds and possible isolated rain showers clearing out in the late afternoon and early evening, leaving an open sky for the night. Temperatures will be in the 70s.
It all begins at 9:27 p.m. and will last 84 minutes. The maximum eclipse will be reached at 11:11 p.m. The moon will be located in the to the south-southeast, at about 15 degrees above the horizon, which is pretty low in the sky.
Check out a video timeline below:
This particular eclipse is called a “Super Flower Blood Moon.” According to NASA, a blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth is positioned directly between the moon and the sun, hiding the moon from sunlight.
During totality, the moon will be a faint, reddish glow, as red wavelengths of sunlight filter through our planet’s atmosphere onto the moon’s surface.
Lunar eclipses are easy and safe to view with the naked eye, binoculars, and even a telescope. NASA will also be live streaming the eclipse.