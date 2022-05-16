CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This is Sylvia Fowles’ final ride, and the Lynx are all in on celebrating her, win or lose.

At Modist Brewing in the Minneapolis North Loop, a new mural celebrates the Lynx legend. It’s a chance for the community and fans to publicly show Fowles some love for all she’s given to the team, the league and Minnesota since 2015.

The artist, Shade Pratt, made it a point to capture the essence of who Fowles is — not just a basketball player.

“Without my teammates, without our fans, without the organization, I’m not who I am today, so thank you,” Fowles said.

Her last regular season home game at Target Center will be on Aug. 12.