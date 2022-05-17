Originally published on May 15. Updated with info from Osseo police, victim’s ID.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another.

According to Osseo police, an officer was conducting a routine check at a car wash when a motorist sped out of one of the wash bays and fled the scene. Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but notified dispatch to alert Brooklyn Park police that the speeding vehicle was headed into the city.

The officer then arrived at a crash scene at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81 where they saw the suspect fleeing on foot, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their passenger survived, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect was later arrested with the help of “an observant citizen” who spotted him and alerted police to his location.

“At no time during this tragic event was the Osseo Police Officer in pursuit of the speeding vehicle,” Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said. “I want to share my condolences to the family of the crash victims and all those affected by this tragic event including the first responders that arrived at the scene of the accident.”

The victim who died was later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 57-year-old Daniel Fisher of Maple Grove. According to the autopsy report, he died of multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was listed as “accident.”

The case is still under investigation.