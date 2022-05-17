ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Wild general manager Bill Guerin and head coach Dean Evason face a very challenging limited salary cap situation this off season. On Tuesday, they talked about their plans for the makeup of the team, who will and won’t be on it, and discussed Kevin Fiala’s fate.

“We want Kevin back,” said Guerin. “We’d love to have him back. I don’t know if that’s possible.”

All signs say the franchise’s second highest single-season point-getter won’t be around next season.

“I don’t live in a fantasy land either,” continued Guerin. “So we’ll see what we can do, and if we can’t do anything then we move on.”

The Wild are restricted because they reportedly have only $8 million in cap space this coming season.

“Would we love to have that cap space? Of course we would. But we knew exactly what we were doing. We knew the position we were putting ourselves in. I’d do it again,” said Guerin.

As for goaltenders, Marc-Andre Fleury said he is open to re-signing. Cam Talbot is under contract for another year.

“We like both goalies. We like both people. We want them both back,” said Guerin.

Special teams was a glaring issue all year. The Wild say roster changes and on-ice strategy is the solution.

“We clearly have to do some stuff to switch it up. We will, systematically,” said Evason.

Guerin acknowledged that he wants every player back, but that that’s not realistic. He was noncommittal about his free agency plans. Indications are this team will look similar next season, with notable exceptions.

“I think we’ll be every bit as good next year,” said Guerin.