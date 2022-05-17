MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new bakery featuring goods from a north Minneapolis entrepreneur was burglarized just 24 hours after it opened.

Hundreds turned out to welcome Lutunji’s Palate, only to be angered after the owner posted pictures on social media of three suspected burglars.

It was the community’s day to celebrate a milestone for one of its own.

“That made me feel so loved. The community showed up and showed out,” said Lutunji Abram.

Abram is known for her gluten-free peach cobbler. That cobbler and other creations are on display at Lutunji’s Palate. Her prayers and hard work are paying off.

But just one day after her soft opening, three people broke into the building and her café, taking what they could before walking out.

“It’s so sad because we talk about community and building community and building each other up and providing for each other,” Abram said.

Her efforts to help community turned into a business after a local pastor told her she was destined to sell her cobbler.

“I said, ‘This is my hobby.’ I went to school to get in a lot of debt to become a principal for a teen parent high school. Two months later, I launched Lutunji’s Palate at Whittier’s Farmers Market,” Abram said.

From the farmer’s market to North Market, and then Lunds & Byerlys. Her cobbler became a fast seller, and the catalyst behind her passion to help young people.

“Being able to partner with the city of Minneapolis Step UP program, for this is now our third year, it’s so powerful because together we build leaders, “ Abram said.

Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center also sends its young people to the café.

Her heart is centered in doing what’s needed to help young people, especially those who need a second chance.

“I want them to know that they are so loved, and that help is here, but they have to want to help themselves,” Abram said.

Police are investigating the break in.