MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating damage that appears to have been intentionally committed to a memorial for survivors of sexual assault.

The damage was reported at the Memorial to Survivors of Sexual Violence in Boom Island Park.

This week, the artist who designed the memorial posted on social media, sharing photos of the vandalism that had been committed to her creation.

“The memorial to sexual violence Survivors was vandalized last night. It looks as if someone hit the panels with a hammer -five of the six sides were badly damaged. The donor’s bricks were pried up. It looks to be premeditated,” Lori Greene said. “I am deeply saddened that this happened, now as Supreme Court appears to be taking away the rights of women. It appears to me that this person hates women and people of color, it is especially disturbing that the black man wearing a hoodie was hit numerous times.”

Minneapolis park police are investigating the incident, and the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board urges anyone with information on the incident to call 612-230-6550. The board says they’re working with the memorial organizers and Greene on repairing the memorial.

“Why is this person so afraid of art? We are not afraid and we will repair,” Greene said.

The memorial was dedicated in October 2020, with the following explainer:

“We are surrounded by survivors of sexual violence. This memorial will honor the courage and strength of survivors, and it will bring awareness to the prevalence of sexual violence. It will let survivors know that our community believes them, supports them, and stands with them in solidarity.

“The memorial depicts two prominent metaphors: mosaic and a ripple effect. The mosaic represents that even broken pieces can be put together to create something whole and beautiful. The ripple effect represents the multiplying power of breaking the silence; by telling our stories, we unconsciously give other survivors permission to tell theirs.”