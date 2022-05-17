MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha said on Tuesday afternoon that she tested positive for COVID-19.
Blaha said she is at home with manageable symptoms. She will quarantine for at least five days, her office said.
“My first thought is thanks to all who worked to get us vaccinated and boosted,” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s why this is an inconvenience for me instead of a tragedy.”
She’ll be missing the DFL convention in Rochester this weekend as a result of her quarantine. Blaha is seeking reelection for the statewide office, and said volunteers will be at the convention in her place.
Last weekend, Republicans nominated Ryan Wilson in an uncontested race for state auditor.