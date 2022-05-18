ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — An apparently serious crash closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning.
The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets.
Main St. in downtown Anoka just reopened 15 mins ago after a crash just before midnight. The two cars collided with such force it knocked out 3 light poles. Still working to learn how many people were hurt and how badly and what started all of this @WCCO @AnokaPD @AnokaCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/AGI9vM39Nz
— Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) May 18, 2022
Few other details were immediately available, but multiple ambulances and other emergency vehicles responded to the crash. A WCCO crew saw emergency personnel cut the roof off of one of the cars.
Debris littered the roadway following the crash, and at least three light poles were taken down.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.