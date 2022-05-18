Next Weather: Storms Possible Wednesday Afternoon, Thursday Could Bring Severe WeatherWednesday brings the chances for isolated storms in the afternoon, and Thursday is a Next Weather Alert day due to potentially severe weather.

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On EdgeSome Minnesota resort owners say the flooding right now is the worst they’ve seen in the decades they’ve been in business.

'The Water Is Rushing Too Fast:' Four Groups Of Kayakers Rescued In Stearns CountyThe couple was treated on scene before driving themselves to a hospital.

Good Question: How Do Trees Know When To Bloom?“When they get what they need, they'll leaf out and they'll bloom,” said expert Val Cervenka.

April Cold, May Storms Set Farmers In Western Minnesota Back WeeksJohnson is best known for his Millennial Farmer videos on YouTube, but his latest installment will be about how hard his farm has been hit -- not just by wind, but also by rain. Between May 9 and May 15, that area of the state got anywhere from 5 to 10 inches of rain.