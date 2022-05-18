WILLMAR, Minn. (WCCO) — Two people face several criminal charges one month after the overdose death of a 19-year-old woman in central Minnesota.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement executed two search warrants Tuesday in Willmar, arresting a man and a woman, both 20 years old.
Both have been charged with several felonies, including first-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder for the April 16 death of a woman in a home near New London.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says the victim died “from the effects of fentanyl.”
Sixteen-hundred counterfeit pills were found inside the man’s home, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation is ongoing.