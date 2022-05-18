FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A convicted felon shot and wounded a 21-year-old woman and her 8-month-old child in an altercation that began Wednesday afternoon inside a crowded restaurant in south Fargo, police said. The suspect later killed himself.
The shooting took place at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant shortly after 1:45 p.m., Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said. The suspect, 24-year-old Malik Lamar Gill, of Moorhead, Minnesota, continued shooting at the woman when she ran outside while carrying the infant.READ MORE: 'It's Like Getting The Family Back Together': Canterbury Park Marks 1st Horse Races Of The Season
Police said Gill knew the victims, who live in Moorhead.
The woman is listed in critical condition at a local hospital. Her injuries are not known. The infant suffered gunshot wounds to the left hand and thigh and is listed in stable condition, Zibolski said.READ MORE: Bird Flu Cases Drop As Temperatures Warm, But Experts Warn Cases Could Rise Again In The Fall
Gill fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. He was later involved in a police pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into some trees after driving over stop sticks.
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said Gill died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Gill was convicted of a felony in Minnesota in 2021. An active warrant was issued for him last month related to simple assault and domestic violence, police said.MORE NEWS: Ex-MPD Officer Thomas Lane Pleads Guilty In State Trial Over George Floyd's Killing, Agrees To Serve 3 Years
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)