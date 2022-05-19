WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — On June 3, Legacy Hoops (formerly known as 43 Hoops) will open its new location in Woodbury with a basketball tournament, followed by a camp on June 6.

Demondi Johnson, the general manager of that location, has a relationship with the owner that spans years.

“Honestly, I started out training because I needed extra money,” Johnson said. “Now I’m excited to be managing this place here, and I’m ready to go.”

Co-owner Rahmeen Underwood couldn’t be more proud of his friend.

“He showed that he had the qualities that Tom and I look for,” Underwood said. “He’s earned everything that is about to come his way.”

Both men hail from New York, and their bond runs deep.

“I was doing management work and just working with guys in the league, and when that kind of ran out, it was kind of like a ‘what now’ kind of feeling,” Johnson said. “Him and his wife said, ‘Hey, come back out to Minnesota.’ I was actually going to go out to Atlanta.”

“There was a time when I was struggling. When somebody is willing to stay in the hospital with you for four, five nights straight, crying with you and trying to bring a ray of sunshine to this dark situation, I never ever will forget that,” Underwood said.

For these two, legacy is all about how you show up, but in your own life as well as others’ lives.

“It’s not just a job, it’s not just a training facility. It really is life-changing,” Johnson said.

The ultimate lesson? Relationships mean everything.

“He’ll have some bumps in the road, but I’m here to support it. I’ll have bumps in the road; he’ll support me,” Underwood said.