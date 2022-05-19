MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is a Next Weather Alert day due to storms that are on track to fire in south-central and southeastern Minnesota in the afternoon.
Individual supercells are expected to hit by mid-afternoon, and the threat will linger into the evening.
There is an Enhanced Risk — 3 on a scale of 5 — for mainly damaging hail followed by possible wind damage. A tornado can’t be ruled out.
The Twin Cities is in a Slight Risk for the same ingredients.
Thursday’s high in the metro will reach 74 degrees, but Friday’s high will be about 10-degrees cooler, and Saturday will be about 10 degrees cooler than that, with some isolated showers possible.