MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Wisconsin man was indicted this week on federal charges for allegedly producing child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said Thursday that 48-year-old George Francis Deppa, of Superior, Wisconsin, is charged with three counts of production of child pornography.
According to prosecutors, Deppa coerced a 15-year-old minor in 2008 into engaging in sexually explicit conduct “for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.” Authorities believe there could be other victims in the case.
The Superior Telegram reports that Deppa was a former gymnastics coach and was accused last summer of having sexual contact with three teenage students. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.