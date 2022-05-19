Originally published May 18
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two workers at a suburban Twin Cities department store are accused of stealing more than $400,000 in high-end merchandise and trying to sell it on eBay.
The Minnetonka Police Department says that two people were arrested on May 4 after police executed a search warrant on a home in nearby Plymouth. Inside, detectives found purses, shoes, jackets, and other high-end items totaling around $400,000.
They also found roughly $46,000 in cash, which investigators suspect were profits from the stolen merchandise. At the time of their arrest, the couple allegedly had more than 200 postings on their eBay account.
Investigators say that both of the individuals worked at the Nordstrom location at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
Minnetonka is a suburb roughly 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis.